'We just love playing there!' All Blacks play down 'Eden Park legacy' for first Lions Test

The All Blacks are trying to dismiss their phenomenal record at Eden Park, which looms large over the three-Test series against the British and Irish Lions.



Saturday's first Test will be played at the Auckland venue where the back-to-back world champions have won 37 successive Tests since 1994.



Last Friday's 78-0 romp against Samoa continued a streak which eclipses the next best run by a nation at a home venue - England's 22-match run at Twickenham until 2003.



The All Blacks have lost just twice in their last 57 Tests at a ground where the Lions must play twice, returning there for the third Test on July 8.



The second Test is in Wellington, where New Zealand haven't lost for 16 Tests.



All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster doubts the Lions will be overawed by the Eden Park record, believing it is little more than a statistical sidenote.



"It's not a record that means anything in itself. It adds another little variable to the game," Foster said.



"For us, we just love playing there. It's always been a special ground for New Zealand rugby as a whole.



"It's about playing well on a Saturday and that's what we've got to do if we're going to add to the legacy of Eden Park."



New Zealand's overall home winning streak stands at 46 in an unprecedented era of success since losing to South Africa in Hamilton in 2009.

Longest winning streaks by a Test rugby nation at one venue

