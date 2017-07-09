'We have to sit down and talk about it' - Lions manager fears for future tours

Lions manager John Spencer fears future tours will be "eaten up at every corner" if clubs, provinces and unions in Britain and Ireland don't see sense.

A six-week tour of New Zealand, hailed widely as a success, reached its climax on Saturday when the Lions and All Blacks drew 15-15, producing the first series draw between the rivals and just the second in the Lions' history.

Speculation has mounted over what impact pressure from top English Premiership clubs in particular will have on the format of the four-yearly tours, and even if their existence is threatened.

Scheduling the tours in a packed calendar is becoming increasingly complex.

This year's squad arrived just three days ahead of their opening match in Whangarei, a scenario Spencer concedes was "madness" from a player welfare perspective.

The majority of northern hemisphere club bodies and World Rugby want the number of Lions games reduced from 10 to eight.

Spencer says no agreement on future tour schedules has been reached.

He is concerned there was no representative from the Lions at a meeting in San Francisco in January which addressed a new global schedule, aligning the two hemispheres.

He didn't dismiss a suggestion that future tours may happen without any England players if Premiership clubs don't help to resolve the calendar logjam.

"I wouldn't like it to be divisive like that," Spencer said.

"I am sure there are people in the Premiership who understand the Lions and who want it to succeed, just as they want their own countries to succeed.

"But we have to sit down and talk about it pretty quickly."

Spencer says the Lions stand alone as a hugely successful brand in rugby and it would be "suicide" to let it disappear for the sake of money-hungry clubs.

"How often in rugby do we negotiate on principle and settle on cash," he said.

"It happens a lot. But I am going to make it very clear, that the Lions tour is being eaten up at every corner, and this cannot be allowed to happen."

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said 342,000 seats were filled at the 10 games and about 20,000 visiting Lions fans had provided a vibe that only surfaces every 12 years.

"Any questions on the future of the Lions series should be firmly put to bed given the extraordinary success of the past six weeks," Tew said.

He estimated about one million New Zealanders watched the third Test live while the figure in the UK was estimated at two million.