'We have never had an easy game in Sydney' - All Blacks expecting physical first Bledisloe Test

AAP
The All Blacks are toning back their Wallabies-are-favourites line but believe the Sydney factor makes the Bledisloe Cup opener a danger game.

Coach Steve Hansen swivelled heads on both sides of the Tasman when he said Australia were "worthy of starting as favourites" to reclaim the silverware they ceded in 2003.

The merits of the claim have been challenged by former Wallaby Stirling Mortlock, who told AAP it was "tripe".

New Zealand assistant coach Ian Foster backed away from the debate, describing favouritism for the three-match series as irrelevant.

However, he was sure next week's Test would be a sizeable challenge for the world champions, who have only won 11 of 23 Tests in Sydney since 1990.

That theory brushes over the last two meetings, which the All Blacks have won 42-8 and 54-34.

"All I know is we have never had an easy game in Sydney," Foster said.

"We have had a couple of games, I guess in my time, where the score has blown out a couple of times and I have also been on the back of a couple of losses.

"That is all we need to focus on. They are building and they are pretty energetic about this game and we need to be as well."

The All Blacks coaches have scrutinised Australia's 2-1 series loss to Ireland in June closely.

Foster said Michael Cheika's side played with more ambition than the Irish and, with more luck, could have potentially won the series 3-0.

Those matches were of more value than monitoring the more recent form of Australia's premier players in Super Rugby, he said.

However, Foster conceded the Waratahs' attacking methods based around Israel Folau, Kurtley Beale and Bernard Foley could provide a key pointer.

"I think they will take some confidence about the way that the Waratahs finished the campaign and there is no doubt they played some pretty special rugby in patches in that last two or three weeks," Foster said.

"When you look at the key components with Beale, Folau and Foley you have clearly got some good combinations that they will work around."

New Zealand's preparations continue in Christchurch on Friday when their players get game time in consecutive 40-minute hit-outs against provincial selection teams from Canterbury and Otago.

Nearly a week after the Crusaders claimed their ninth Super Rugby title, rugby fever is still very much buzzing in Christchurch with tomorrow's game of three halves a sellout occasion.

Ahead of the first Bledisloe Test in Sydney next weekend, not all positions are locked down in the side, meaning players will get the chance to impress the All Blacks coaches tomorrow night.

One player hoping to do that is Ardie Savea, who missed the end of the Hurricanes’ season due to an ankle sprain sustained in the French series in June.

"I think I’m raring to go and hopefully get through training and hopefully get a good bit of game time tomorrow night," he said.

Assistant coach Ian Foster told media today it isn’t Savea's ability that will stop him from running out in black in Sydney.

"He doesn't have lot of prove in terms of his form," he said regarding Savea’s spell on the sideline.

"He's just go to convince himself that he’s back."

While Sam Cane appears to have the No.7 jersey locked down, competition for the bench spots and blindside flanker couldn't be higher.

Loosies Shannon Frizell and Jackson Hemopo have become contenders after impressing on Test debut in Dunedin, Foster said.

"[They] will all have a chance to go out there and do what they do within our game plan and push their case," he said.

"There's a number of guys we need to see have a good hit out, so that's one box we've got to tick and see how everyone shapes up after the campaigns they've had."

The All Blacks are continuing their reticent approach to how in-form Crusaders playmaker Richie Mo'unga will fit into the line-up but insist they have "plans" for him.

Assistant coach Ian Foster was asked by media this afternoon about where Mo'unga will see game time for the All Blacks after head coach Steve Hansen seemingly said on Monday Beauden Barrett was still the first-string selection at first-five. 

"There is a lot of excitement coming out [Christchurch] about what has happened at the Crusaders and it is great," Foster said referring to Mo'unga.

"But we have got a few plans … I think he is a 10, but as a 10 you play a lot at 15 nowadays anyway. And I think we have seen that with Damian, we have seen that with Beaudie."

Fullback isn't a foreign territory for Mo'unga, having played seven games at No.15 for Canterbury in 2014.

However, both Barrett and McKenzie have played prolonged amounts of time in the role in Super Rugby and for the All Blacks. 

Foster said despite having less experience, Mo'unga still showed he has the skills.

"Some parts of the game are interchangeable. If you can deal with the high ball and counter attack, you can play 15 and that is what [Mo'unga] did.

"So I think you can do both, regardless of the jersey, personally."

