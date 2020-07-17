'We have moved on' - NZ Rugby boss says there's no hard feelings in missing out on Rugby Championship

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson says securing two home Bledisloe Cup Test matches is a moment to savour for Kiwis.

Source: 1 NEWS

After long negotiations, which threatened to turn into an fued between the trans-Tasman unions, New Zealand will host games on October 11th and 18th.

Both clashes will be on Sundays at 3.30pm - one in Wellington and the other in Auckland.

Speaking on Sky Sport's The Breakdown, Robinson says he's relieved to be able to confirm the games.

"Our team and whole organisation and I think the whole country should be excited about the fact we've locked in those couple of games."

Robinson also mentioned NZ Rugby's disappointment at losing out on hosting the Rugby Championship.

Australia is set to host the southern hemisphere competition in November, which Argentina and South Africa will also take part in.

"It's been well documented over the past four to five days how the decision around the Rugby Championship played out," he said.

"We've worked through some challenges over the last few weeks and months in terms of trying to get the tournament here. We haven't and we have moved on."

Much was made of the Government's tough stance on quarantine restrictions, which ultimately ruled New Zealand out from hosting the Rugby Championship.

There were also concerns around the amount of Covid-19 cases in Argentina and South Africa.

However, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Australia's profile posed a lesser risk to New Zealand, which yesterday led to Government officials easing regulations for the Wallabies when they play here next month in the Bledisloe Cup.

Robinson says NZ Rugby never blamed the Government for losing out on the Rugby Championship.

"Ultimately, we didn't feel it was a situation for us to come out and judge or criticise the Government. We simply came out on Friday and expressed what happened," he said.

"Our job was to work as hard as we could to leverage the opportunity for the country and rugby fans, and do our best for the sport.