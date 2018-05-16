 

'We have got to get it right' - Tana Umaga desperate for success after getting another season with struggling Blues

Blues coach Tana Umaga has been granted another year in charge of the Blues after the Auckland Super Rugby franchise made the announcement today.

The Blues announced today that Umaga will stay on till the end of the 2019 Super Rugby season.
Umaga is in his third year of being at the helm for the Blues and admitted the results haven't been what he expected.

"This is a result-driven industry that we are in, let's not get away from that, I understand that totally," said Umaga.

The Blues have only won three of 11 Super Rugby matches so far this year and haven't reached the Super Rugby play-offs under Umaga.

"Our results haven't been where we want them you know, the challenge that has brought Leon (MacDonald) here that is the challenge that brought me here.

"I want to make sure that I live up to that challenge, I have got 12 months to show that I have that ability and take the club to where we want it.

"And there is some continuity if that changes, I know that there is some time if it goes right and then there is an opportunity for me to stick around, but we have got to get it right."

The Blues announced today that former All Blacks fullback Leon MacDonald will join Umaga next season as an assistant.

The Blues take on competition leaders and defending champs the Crusaders at Eden Park in Auckland this Saturday.

Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Watch the emotional moment unsung hero is gifted with $10,000 for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

00:29
2
Watch: 'Go faster!' Sonny Bill Williams gives adorable daughter tips in the pool during swimming lessons

Watch: 'Go faster!' Sonny Bill Williams gives adorable daughter tips in the pool during swimming lessons

00:29
3
'No NZ team wants to be the team that finally falls' - Hurricanes coach on trans-Tasman winning streak

'No NZ team wants to be the team that finally falls' - Hurricanes coach on trans-Tasman winning streak

4
Australian Border Force say Commonwealth Games athletes who vanished seeking new visas

Australian Border Force say Commonwealth Games athletes who vanished seeking new visas

5
'It's disappointing' - Wests Tigers drop Mahe Fonua for turning up to training late

'It's disappointing' - Wests Tigers drop Mahe Fonua for turning up to training late

00:30
'We are silent' - politics littered with challenges for deaf/hard of hearing, new Bill aimed at breaking down barriers passes first hurdle

'We are silent' - politics littered with challenges for deaf/hard of hearing, new Bill aimed at breaking down barriers passes first hurdle

The Election Access Fund Bill aims to establish funding for disability-related costs of standing in general elections.

01:32
A cooler south-west flow will have the country grabbing an extra layer tonight

A cooler south-west flow will have the country grabbing an extra layer tonight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Complaints pour into union from low paid staff alleging more big NZ retailers are forcing them to work unpaid overtime

FIRST Union has received 1500 complaints from workers about unpaid overtime in the last 48 hours.

03:25
Air NZ's domestic fare price hike 'making it hard for New Zealanders to like the airline' - Consumer NZ

Air NZ's domestic fare price hike 'making it hard for New Zealanders to like the airline' - Consumer NZ

The national carrier cited rising fuel, goods, service and other prices in its decision to raise domestic fares by five per cent.


 
