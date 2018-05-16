'We have got to get it right' - Tana Umaga desperate for success after getting another season with struggling Blues

Blues coach Tana Umaga has been granted another year in charge of the Blues after the Auckland Super Rugby franchise made the announcement today.

Umaga is in his third year of being at the helm for the Blues and admitted the results haven't been what he expected.

"This is a result-driven industry that we are in, let's not get away from that, I understand that totally," said Umaga.

The Blues have only won three of 11 Super Rugby matches so far this year and haven't reached the Super Rugby play-offs under Umaga.

"Our results haven't been where we want them you know, the challenge that has brought Leon (MacDonald) here that is the challenge that brought me here.

"I want to make sure that I live up to that challenge, I have got 12 months to show that I have that ability and take the club to where we want it.

"And there is some continuity if that changes, I know that there is some time if it goes right and then there is an opportunity for me to stick around, but we have got to get it right."

The Blues announced today that former All Blacks fullback Leon MacDonald will join Umaga next season as an assistant.