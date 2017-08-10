 

'We are grateful for anything' - Tongan Thor left heartbroken after family home destroyed by Cyclone Gita

Wallaby prop Taniela Tupou has asked for donations after his family home was among dozens flattened when Cyclone Gita battered Tonga.

Taniela Tupou said the media came up with his catchy nickname, and it stuck.
Source: 1 NEWS

The category four storm destroyed the Pacific nation's parliament building and badly damaged an estimated 40 per cent of homes in the island nation's capital.

"To simply put it, our house was completely destroyed," the 21-year-old said today.

Pacific correspondent Ms Dreaver was sheltering on the floor during Cyclone Gita before it got flooded.
Source: 1 NEWS

"My family and I are asking for your help to rebuild whatever we can.

"No amount is too small we are grateful for anything that can help us."

Taniela Tupou told 1 NEWS that he has always idolised Wallabies players George Smith, Quade Cooper and Will Genia, despite his Kiwi connection.
Source: 1 NEWS

The Australian and New Zealand governments have pledged a combined $1 million in aid for the Polynesian kingdom.

Tupou said his heart was breaking, having found out the home was "gone" even before the cyclone reached land.

Joanna Bourke boarded up her house and endured the storm by herself.
Source: Seven Sharp

Tonga-born but New Zealand educated, Tupou moved to Australia three years ago with a dream of playing for the Wallabies.

He made his debut in Scotland in November just weeks after becoming eligible to represent Australia.

