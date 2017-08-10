'We are grateful for anything' - Tongan Thor left heartbroken after family home destroyed by Cyclone Gita

Wallaby prop Taniela Tupou has asked for donations after his family home was among dozens flattened when Cyclone Gita battered Tonga.

The category four storm destroyed the Pacific nation's parliament building and badly damaged an estimated 40 per cent of homes in the island nation's capital.

"To simply put it, our house was completely destroyed," the 21-year-old said today.

"My family and I are asking for your help to rebuild whatever we can.

"No amount is too small we are grateful for anything that can help us."

The Australian and New Zealand governments have pledged a combined $1 million in aid for the Polynesian kingdom.

Tupou said his heart was breaking, having found out the home was "gone" even before the cyclone reached land.

Tonga-born but New Zealand educated, Tupou moved to Australia three years ago with a dream of playing for the Wallabies.