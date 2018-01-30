 

'We got a lot of things right' - Hurricanes return home after Super Rugby road trip

The Hurricanes may have drawn the early-season short straw with travel but they concede the Super Rugby injury gods are on their side.

Hurricanes celebrate a try

Source: Photosport

Heading into a bumper showdown with the Crusaders in Wellington on Saturday, assistant coach Jason Holland was delighted to report no new injuries following a South Africa-Argentina road trip.

Their loss to the Bulls threw up an ankle injury to fringe utility back Wes Goosen and concussion issues for prop Toby Smith which sidelined them from Saturday's win over the Jaguares and will probably keep them out this week.

No further problems arose in Buenos Aires while a number of key players are returning to the frame, in stark comparison to the avalanche of ailments at other Kiwi teams.

"We're probably not as bad as some," Holland said.

"It takes a bit of managing early season with guys getting back into contact, with limited game time.

"So the win, for us, was massive. We didn't want to come back here with none from two."

The Crusaders have won their first two games but are missing a swag of All Blacks, including first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga (broken jaw), who was hugely influential in Saturday's defeat of the Stormers.

Holland believes Mitchell Hunt and Mike Delany are more than adequate playmaking replacements and knows his team must lift if they are to overcome the defending champions.

"Two home games and they were always going to start off flying," he said.

"We want to give them a bit less time than they've had and put them under more pressure with ball in hand.

"We got a lot of things right in the back end of that game against the Jaguares which is why we scored some tries and stopped them scoring some."

Holland said dynamic hooker Asafo Aumua is available this week after turning out in a development team game, having missed the road trip following concerns over his fitness levels.

Hurricanes

