'We expect success' - England fire warning shots at coach Eddie Jones

AAP
England's Rugby Football Union have warned Eddie Jones that they expect him reverse the team's recent slump by delivering a successful autumn campaign.

The team's five-Test losing run came to an end with a 25-10 victory in Cape Town on June 23 - but the series against South Africa had already been conceded three months after England to an alarming fifth-place finish in the NatWest Six Nations.

The Australian coach retains Twickenham's backing but he must produce a strong November series against the Springboks, New Zealand, Japan and Australia to ease speculation over his future.

"We plan to win every game we play. We expect success in the autumn," RFU chief executive Steve Brown said.

"I don't want to predict failure, I'd rather predict success, but that's not in blind faith. They're all big matches. We're planning to come out of the other side successful."

Brown and Jones reviewed England's tour to South Africa upon the head coach's return to these shores before discussing the punishing autumn schedule which looms on the horizon.

Jones' early success when replacing Stuart Lancaster continues to hold weight at Twickenham - but it has been made clear that this year's decline is unacceptable.

"I've reflected over the time Eddie has been at his post and his win rate (80 per cent). The win rate is still very high - it's significant and it's hard to argue against it," Brown said.

"It's important that we don't just make a judgement on what's happened in the very short term. Nevertheless, it was a pretty poor run of results.

"We showed great character for the result in Cape Town but the series result was disappointing, there's no question about it. So was the Six Nations. Coming fifth in the Six Nations was a pretty difficult situation.

"The last result in South Africa was important, but not critical to any decisions we make about the future.

Source: Getty
Legendary All Blacks hooker Keven Mealamu looked back fondly on his rivalry with the Wallabies, part of the promotional campaign seeing the Bledisloe Cup to be contested in Perth during the 2019 season.

With yesterday's announcement that New Zealand and Australia will come face to face at Perth's 60,000 seat Optus Stadium in August, Mealamu and Wallabies winger Dane Haylett-Petty are in Western Australia to promote the fixture.

Veteran of 132 Tests for the All Blacks, as well as winner of two World Cups, Mealamu spoke about the significance of the rivalry between the trans-Tasman neighbours.

"When I think back to my memories, the opportunities I had to play against Australia, one of the things I know is because the rivalry is so close, I had a few friends that live over in Australia and they say that when we lose, they cop it the most," he said.

"There's always a little bit more riding on those games.

"I can tell you (that) throughout my whole time as an All Blacks, it was a Test match I always looked forward too.

"It's always hotly contested, its always physical and fast.

"What an awesome opportunity it will be for our All Blacks and our Wallabies to play in this stadium for the first time in Western Australia."

The All Blacks will face the Wallabies in Perth on August 10 2019.

Source: Rugby Australia
'Confidence is building' - Wallabies feel they're 'close' to overcoming All Blacks

AAP
Star utility back Dane Haylett-Petty is confident the Wallabies are closing the gap on the powerful All Blacks, but it remains to be seen whether that will translate into Bledisloe Cup success this year.

The Wallabies haven't won the Bledisloe Cup since 2002 and Haylett-Petty is desperate to end that 16-year drought.

This year's three-match series begins in Sydney on August 18, before games in NZ and Japan.

The Wallabies were blown away in last year's Bledisloe Cup opener in Sydney, trailing 54-6 at one point on the way to a 54-34 loss.

In a bid to avoid another tardy start, Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has organised a trial game for Friday night in Sydney.

The Wallabies will be up against a side featuring Wallabies squad members, Super Rugby players, and also Western Force players.

Haylett-Petty, who played for the Force before they were axed from Super Rugby at the end of last season, was thrilled to hear his former side would be represented in the trial.

And he's confident of what the Wallabies will produce against the All Blacks.

"We feel like we are getting closer each and every year, and the confidence is building," Haylett-Petty said.

"We feel ready for this year. There's a huge hunger.

"The Crusaders are pretty special at the moment. But the gap is definitely closing. We (Australian Super Rugby sides) won a few games against the Kiwis this year.

"And from inside the camp when you're training together and you see some of the quality within our group, there's a lot of belief there that we're heading in the right direction."

Haylett-Petty returned to his hometown of Perth on Monday to promote next year's Bledisloe Cup clash at the 60,000-seat Optus Stadium, to be played on August 10.

It will be the first clash between the Wallabies and All Blacks to be played in Western Australia.

Some fans are still threatening to boycott the match as a protest to Rugby Australia's decision to axe the Force.

Others will wear their blue Force jersey to the match, instead of the Wallaby gold.

The WA minister for Tourism, Paul Papalia, hopes fans won't boycott the match.

"Yes, perhaps wear your Force jumper, that might be a way of demonstrating your concerns," he said.

"But why would you deprive yourself of watching this event, which is the first ever Bledisloe Cup in WA? Why would you do that to yourself?

"I can't concede that that's a good idea."

The Force are now playing in World Series Rugby, which was launched by billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest.

Haylett-Petty, who was left heartbroken by the Force's Super Rugby axing, hopes to see some Force players in Wallabies colours in the near future.

Israel Folau of the Wallabies scores off a Bernard Foley cross field kick to the delight of Dane Haylett-Petty. Qantas Wallabies v Scotland, international rugby union test match at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia, 17th June 2017. Copyright photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Source: Photosport
