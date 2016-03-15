'We don't take much notice' - Scotland play down Eddie Jones' Six Nations mind-games

Scotland skipper John Barclay insists he is not falling for Eddie Jones' Mr Nice Guy routine.



England rugby coach Eddie Jones Source: Getty

The outspoken England head coach ditched his usual mind games this week as he opted for a more diplomatic approach in the build-up to tomorrow morning's Six Nations showdown with the Scots at Murrayfield.



A fortnight after questioning Wales' Rhys Patchell's "bottle" for the big occasion, the Australian has taken a different tack when discussing Dark Blues playmaker Finn Russell.



The Aiucharm offensive included dubbing the Glasgow five-eighth a "world-class" operator while he even compared the style of Gregor Townsend's team to the All Blacks.



But those warm words do not wash with Barclay.



"Eddie loves to play these games and the media love it too," said the Scotland captain. "It gives an interesting approach to you guys and I think it's great for the game.



"It gives different headlines and people love reading it.



"But to be honest we don't take much notice. I don't even think there are newspapers in our hotel."



Instead, Barclay is concentrating on ensuring the Scots do not allow the kind of mistakes that sent them crashing to a 34-7 loss in their tournament opener against Wales earlier this month.



Townsend's team have bounced back from that Cardiff calamity by beating France but even then Scotland had to respond after twice handing Les Bleus the advantage.



But Barclay admits it is unlikely his side will be given second chances by a line-up that has won 24 Tests out of 25 under Jones.



"England are one of the best teams in the world, their record is fantastic," he said. "They come here as massive favourites, in my opinion.

