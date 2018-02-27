 

'We don't focus on who we don't have' - Sam Cane warns injuries won't deter Chiefs

Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane wants his team to ignore sweeping early-season injury problems and rise to the occasion when they face the Blues in Auckland.

Chiefs captain Sam Cane during the Blues v Chiefs Super Rugby match at Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, New Zealand. Friday 8 April 2016. Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Sam Cane.

Source: Photosport

The Chiefs were missing a host of ailing players heading into their opening match against the Crusaders on Saturday and that problem only became exacerbated during a 45-23 loss in Christchurch.

Experienced trio Charlie Ngatai (knee), Marty McKenzie (concussion) and Dominic Bird (shoulder) picked up knocks which have ruled them out of Friday's derby at Eden Park.

On top of that, Samoan utility back Tim Nanai-Williams was ruled out for the season with a shoulder problem while All Blacks prop Kane Hames is set to be missing again as he shakes off illness.

Injuries are nothing new for the Chiefs, who have often boasted the longest casualty lists in recent seasons.

They've learned to cope and rely on squad depth.

"I'm not sure what backline we'll be rolling but it will be a good opportunity for some guys working hard in the pre-season to get out there and show what they're got," Cane said.

"We don't focus on who we don't have available but the guys who get to put the jersey on."

The Chiefs don't have to look far for motivation either, having been thrashed by the Blues 45-19 in a pre-season game in Te Kuiti earlier this month.

While the Blues have been the weakest Kiwi team in recent seasons, Cane says there is evidence they will be a handful in 2018, despite their 41-34 opening loss to the Highlanders last week.

"They were good against the Highlanders and a few weeks ago they beat us up, so we'll have to be a lot better.

"I think you will see a step up from both teams this weekend with what's on the line after week one."

Cane has never suffered a loss to the Blues since his debut in 2011 although the teams drew 16-16 at Eden Park last year.

