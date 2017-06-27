 

'We do things in the spirit of the game' – Jerome Kaino denies Lions' foul play claims

All Blacks flanker Jerome Kaino has hit back at claims that he's a dirty player from British media, after his tackle on British and Irish Lions' halfback Conor Murray in the 30-15 victory at Eden Park on Saturday.

The All Blacks flanker was singled out by Warren Gatland for a tackle on Conor Murray.
Source: 1 NEWS

Kaino appeared to tackle Murray late after one of the Irish halfback's box-kicks, as the All Blacks looked to apply pressure on the Lions' kicking game - earning criticism from coach Warren Gatland.

However, Kaino has emphatically denied any notion of foul play from either himself or his team.

"It's never our intent to go our and injure someone outside the laws," Kaino said.

"We play hard, and we play fair - that incident was a one-off."

"The way we do things is in the spirit of the game."

