RWC Sevens

Rugby


'We didn't get what we came over for' - Australia men's sevens gutted by poor performance at World Cup

AAP

Ireland have beaten Australia 24-12 in the play-off for ninth at the rugby sevens World Cup in San Francisco.

Ireland took out the Challenge trophy final, beating Australia 24-14 at the RWC Sevens in San Francisco.
Source: TVNZ Duke

Upset by France on day one, ninth was the best Australia could do as New Zealand went on to become the first men's team to win back-to-back titles.

But 16th-seeds Ireland, late arrivals on the World Series scene this year, dominated possession to notch a second win against Australia in three attempts this season.

The Irish led 17-7 at the break and were never headed in the second half despite a trademark Maurice Longbottom dash which gave Australia some hope.

Australia had earlier beaten Canada 17-9, with John Porch's second try crucial after the scores were locked 7-7 at halftime.

It capped another frustrating season marred by injury and missed opportunities for the side, now coached by former women's mentor Tim Walsh.

"To die in that last game against Ireland, they're a good side, but we went away from things we've spoke about and it's disappointing," captain Lewis Holland said.

"We didn't get what we came over for, really.

"It's in us (to win these tournaments) there's no doubt about that, we just need to revisit (past wins) and produce that."

New Zealand beat an impressive England 33-12 at a packed AT&amp;T Park in the decider, after England progressed thanks to a 29-7 upset of World Series champions South Africa in the semi-final.

Australia's women claimed bronze on Sunday, completing a season that included a World Series crown and Commonwealth Games silver medal.

