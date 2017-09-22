 

'Are we concerned? Of course we are' – Steve Hansen worried about Auckland's abysmal Mitre 10 Cup form

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has said that Auckland's poor form in the Mitre 10 Cup is alarming him and his side as they prepare to depart for Argentina.

The rugby powerhouse are second from bottom of the cup premiership.

Once a powerhouse of New Zealand rugby, Auckland have struggled in recent times, currently languishing just one place off the bottom of the Mitre 10 Cup premiership ladder.

Speaking to media today, Hansen said that the slump of the traditional stronghold of rugby hadn't gone unnoticed.

"Are we concerned about Auckland? Of course we are," he said.

"There's a lot of talent in Auckland, it doesn't matter what sport - there's a heap of talent."

"What we've got to try and do is try and engineer how we get that talent to have a work ethic so it can grow and bloom. And obviously everyone's working hard at trying to do that."

