'Are we concerned? Of course we are' – Steve Hansen worried about Auckland's abysmal Mitre 10 Cup form

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has said that Auckland's poor form in the Mitre 10 Cup is alarming him and his side as they prepare to depart for Argentina.

Once a powerhouse of New Zealand rugby, Auckland have struggled in recent times, currently languishing just one place off the bottom of the Mitre 10 Cup premiership ladder.

Speaking to media today, Hansen said that the slump of the traditional stronghold of rugby hadn't gone unnoticed.

"Are we concerned about Auckland? Of course we are," he said.

"There's a lot of talent in Auckland, it doesn't matter what sport - there's a heap of talent."