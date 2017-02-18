 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Rugby


'We celebrate and mourn the loss of a great man' - Sione Lauaki remembered in Auckland

Former All Blacks loose forward Sione Lauaki was farewelled by hundreds of friends and family at a service in west Auckland.

More than 1000 people, including rugby's elite, gathered in Auckland to remember the 35-year-old.
The Chiefs player, who made 17 Test appearances for New Zealand between 2005 and 2008, died last week of renal failure, aged 35.

A funeral was held for the Tongan-born player in Te Atatu, with a number of former and current rugby stars in attendance.

Family and friends, former teammates and coaches gathered in west Auckland to remember the former All Black, with some lighter moments raising spirits.
Current All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster, who formerly coached Lauaki at the Chiefs, addressed the service.

Students from Kelston Boys High as well as those close to Lauaki combined to give the former All Black the send-off he deserved.
He characterised the father of five as a man who was mischievous but also slow to trust, taking his time to let people into his life.

"Today we both celebrate the life and mourn the loss of a part of our All Blacks family," Foster said.

The pair were given the honour of helping take Lauaki from his packed funeral service.
"We celebrate the life and mourn the loss of a great man, and one that means so much to us."

Family and friends, former teammates and coaches gathered in west Auckland to remember the former All Black, with some lighter moments raising spirits.

Family and friends, former teammates and coaches gathered in west Auckland to remember the former All Black, with some lighter moments raising spirits.

