'We celebrate and mourn the loss of a great man' - Sione Lauaki remembered in Auckland

Former All Blacks loose forward Sione Lauaki was farewelled by hundreds of friends and family at a service in west Auckland.

The Chiefs player, who made 17 Test appearances for New Zealand between 2005 and 2008, died last week of renal failure, aged 35.

A funeral was held for the Tongan-born player in Te Atatu, with a number of former and current rugby stars in attendance.

Current All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster, who formerly coached Lauaki at the Chiefs, addressed the service.

He characterised the father of five as a man who was mischievous but also slow to trust, taking his time to let people into his life.

"Today we both celebrate the life and mourn the loss of a part of our All Blacks family," Foster said.