TODAY |

'We care for him' - Waratahs not washing their hands of Israel Folau

AAP
More From
Rugby

Coach Daryl Gibson admits "there's still a lot of love and care" for Israel Folau within the NSW Waratahs ranks as the Wallabies superstar fights desperately to save his career.

While declining to directly discuss the possibility of welcoming him back into the fold if an independent panel opted against tearing up his contract, Gibson's softening stance at least offered the suspended fullback a glimmer of hope.

Speaking from Johannesburg before the Waratahs' crunch Saturday night Super Rugby clash with the Lions, Gibson was asked if he was resigned to losing Folau for good.

The independent panel that on Tuesday determined Folau had committed a "high- level" breach of contract for posting controversial Bible passages proclaiming hell awaits homosexuals and other "sinners" is expected to announce a sanction in the coming days.

The termination of his four-year, $4 million contract is a possibility.

"It's really hard to deal in those hypothetical situations," Gibson said when asked if he could see a way back for Folau.

"At the moment, it's a high level breach. I think we can't focus too much on the 'what ifs' because we can't control those.
"So we've been really focused on making sure we're on rugby."

But Gibson acknowledged focusing had been difficult when such an integral player's career was on the line.

"It's around us, it's a high news story so it would be naive for me to say it hasn't been a distraction," he said.

"We've been very open and transparent. We've tried to keep our boys updated every step of the way with what's going on with our teammate because there's still a lot of love and care for Israel within the team - he's a teammate, we care for him."

With the Waratahs having been in South Africa during Folau's landmark code of conduct hearing, it's been left to NSW Rugby general manager Tim Rapp to provide the players with regular updates.

"That's been very helpful," Gibson said.

"I think we've been very mature and adult in making sure all our opinions are expressed to him and I think our team has become a lot closer for it and we can celebrate the fact we don't have to all agree or disagree on where we sit.

"But we are joined in one common purpose and that's playing for the Waratahs and having a real purpose around the team."

Veteran halfback Nick Phipps on Thursday said Folau had let the Waratahs down yet they'd be prepared to forgive him if he promised to return with a team-first approach.

"Israel's an actual lovely bloke around the club. He's a very nice guy, he's very popular with the players," Phipps told Macquarie Sports Radio.

"He's the kind of guy that turns up every day and wants to get better, so playing-wise he's certainly someone you'd love to have back in your team."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 15: Waratahs head coach Daryl Gibson and Israel Folau talk during the Waratahs Super Rugby training session at Kippax Lake on March 15, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Waratahs head coach Daryl Gibson and Israel Folau talk during the Waratahs Super Rugby training session at Kippax Lake in Sydney. Source: Getty
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:47
The Wallabies star's career with Australia is hanging on by a thread after being found guilty of breaching his contract.
Global Rapid Rugby competition happy to welcome under-fire Israel Folau
2
Richie Mo'unga, Waisake Naholo and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi have all heard some interesting variations of their names.
All Blacks reveal amusing but incorrect pronunciations of names for 'Say My Name' round
3
Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
Former Wallabies coach slams Rugby Australia for Folau treatment - 'Preach inclusion but seek to exclude him'
4
Head of Spark Sport Jeff Latch talks through the changes in broadcasting of this year’s tournament.
Spark Sport launches Super Early Bird RWC pass featuring archived All Blacks games
5
Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
Anthony Mundine says Israel Folau's punishment is due to racism, not controversial post
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
03:54
Head of Spark Sport Jeff Latch talks through the changes in broadcasting of this year’s tournament.

Spark Sport launches Super Early Bird RWC pass featuring archived All Blacks games
00:39
Mark Latham criticised the treatment of the Wallabies fullback.

'I stand with Israel Folau' - One Nation party member defends Wallabies fullback
00:43
Leon MacDonald said there were other factors that contributed to their 26-21 loss to the Brumbies in Canberra.

Blues coach says discipline to blame for loss to Brumbies
Waisake Naholo of the All Blacks in action during an International Test match between the New Zealand All Blacks and France played at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, on June 23, 2018. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks star Waisake Naholo to leave New Zealand Rugby after signing with London Irish