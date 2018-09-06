TODAY |

'We can't take everybody' - All Blacks selector defends David Havili omission

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Crusaders

All Blacks selector Grant Fox has offered his sympathies to Crusaders fullback David Havili, one of the few New Zealand-based stars to miss the cut in this week's 41-man squad announcement.

Despite being in dazzling form for the Crusaders in their quest for a third straight Super Rugby title, Havili was overlooked on Tuesday night, with the likes of teammate Braydon Ennor and Jordie Barrett of the Hurricanes opted for in the utility back role.

Havili will likely be forced to wait to add to his three Test caps, with the All Blacks' 41-man squad to play in the opening two matches of the Rugby Championship against Argentina and South Africa.

Speaking after the squad was named on Tuesday, chief selector Grant Fox was frank about why Havili was one of few names to miss out, despite his many solid Super Rugby showings.

"He can't do much more," Fox said.  

"He's played well, he was in the conversation, no doubt about that. But we can't pick everybody."

Fox continued to say that Havili's seeming inability to shift away from the fullback position this year hasn't done his chances any good, with more versatile options instead selected.

"When you go to a Rugby World Cup, you need some utility value because you can only pick 31," Fox added.

"Guys who can play multiple positions - you don't want too many of them, but you want enough to make sure you have got your bases covered.

"The main reason around that is if you get injuries and want to keep guys on, then you need utility value to help cover that. Because if we replace a player during the World Cup, he's gone."

Havili will have one more chance for the Crusaders to impress selectors this weekend, likely to start at fullback in the Super Rugby final against the Jaguares in Christchurch.

New Zealand's David Havili, left, is tackled by Australia's Tevita Kuridrani during the 3rd Bledisloe Cup rugby test match, Australia v All Blacks, Suncorp stadium, Brisbane, Australia, 21 October 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard/ www.photosport.nz
David Havili in action for the All Blacks in Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies in Brisbane. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Crusaders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
New Zealand need other results going their way after falling to England in Durham.
Black Caps crash to defeat in final World Cup pool match, semi-final fate in Pakistan's hands
2
The blindside flanker’s admission that he was not up to international rugby was praised by the All Blacks coach.
Hansen applauds Squire for 'courageous' decision, has forthright words for snubbed Akira Ioane
3
New Zealand's David Havili, left, is tackled by Australia's Tevita Kuridrani during the 3rd Bledisloe Cup rugby test match, Australia v All Blacks, Suncorp stadium, Brisbane, Australia, 21 October 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard/ www.photosport.nz
'We can't take everybody' - All Blacks selector defends David Havili omission
4
It may have the first squad announcement of the year but the All Black coach was in mid-season form with the jokes.
Steve Hansen delivers cheeky slap down to journalist - 'There’s a reason for that'
5
Spain's Rodri wins the ball against Celta Vigo
Manchester City smash transfer record for Spanish midfielder Rodri
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:45
The Highlanders first-five was a surprise selection in Steve Hansen' side.

Josh Ioane describes learning of his 'nerve-wracking' All Blacks selection
00:33
Jacobson thanked his high profile teammates after last night's announcement.

All Blacks rookie Luke Jacobson credits Retallick, Cane after maiden selection
01:18
The Chiefs halfback returns to the squad after a four-year absence.

'I'm just bloody over the moon' – Brad Weber reflects on All Blacks recall
00:15
New Zealand proved too strong for their hosts with a 33-0 win in San Diego.

Black Ferns thrash USA to continue Super Series winning streak