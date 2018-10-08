TODAY |

'We can turn everything on its head' - Springboks confident of World Cup opening win over All Blacks

The Springboks are eyeing to make the mother of all statements to begin the Rugby World Cup in Japan next year, with victory over the All Blacks in their opening match in Yokohama.

In a truly blockbuster clash, the All Blacks and Springboks will face one another to begin their tournaments, with the winner likely to take top spot in Group B, certain to avoid a quarter-final with world number two ranked Ireland.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, halfback Faf de Klerk says that the Springboks will throw everything at the All Blacks in their opening match, confident of upsetting the back-to-back world champions.

"That first game is going to be amazing," said De Klerk.

"We can turn everything on its head and surprise a lot of people. One of Rassie (Erasmus)'s main points was that if we can beat New Zealand away, our chances of winning the World Cup will go up so much more.

"We've done that, so we know we can beat them in that pool game on neutral ground."

The All Blacks and South Africa begin their Rugby World Cup campaigns on Septmeber 21 at Yokohama's International Stadium.

Pretoria, SOUTH AFRICA - October 06: All Blacks players celebrate as New Zealand's Ardie Savea scores a try in the last minute of the match during the Rugby Championship 2018 match between South Africa and New Zealand at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria South Africa, 06 October 2018 © Copyright photo: Christiaan Kotze / www.Photosport.nz
All Blacks players celebrate as New Zealand's Ardie Savea scores a try in the last minute of the match during the Rugby Championship 2018 match between South Africa and New Zealand at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. Source: Photosport
