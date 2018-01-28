'We can still improve' - Aussie sevens star calls for equality after Sydney victory

 

Australian Sevens star Charlotte Caslick says her champion side should be given more of the spotlight after a history-making romp through the Sydney 7s.

Australia defeated NZ 31-0 to take out the tournament in Sydney.
Source: SKY

The Olympic champions went through the six-game tournament without conceding a point, something that has not been done by a men's or women's side since the World Series' 1999 inception.

It also marked the first time both men and women have played concurrently in a format set to become more common on the world tour.

However, player of the final Caslick said Sydney's efforts, which saw the women play on the quiet Friday and Saturday mornings before the men in primetime, didn't go far enough.

"It was alright, can't say I loved it," she said, referring to the time slots.

"I think we can still improve; I'd love to see the men and women combined more.

"It's pretty s*** when you run out at 9 o'clock in the morning and no-one's turned up yet.

"I'd love to see Sydney and the rest of the tournaments create more of a unanimous tournament."

While existing broadcast demands have led to the current situation, Caslick's pleas are being heard by the governing body.

Yesterday, World Rugby boss Brett Gosper said host cities would be financially rewarded for hosting men's and women's events simultaneously, while also saying sponsors were now

demanding the women's competition saw its fair share of the spotlight.

There was a massive crowd on hand to watch the Australian women complete the perfect tournament on Sunday afternoon, a 31-0 defeat of New Zealnd taking Australia's points total to 213-0 across the six games.

Many of those fans had been waiting outside the change rooms to meet Caslick and her side after each game throughout the tournament.

The former touch football talent admitted she still pinches herself when thinking of the team and sport's rise in recognition and popularity.

That exposure will only rise ahead of April's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, with Caslick now one of the sport's big names after her Olympic breakthrough.

"It's awesome to see so many little girls out here watching us and wearing their Australian jerseys," she said.

"Whenever we're on free-to-air television and spread that message across is awesome.

"I don't think about it, but I love for women's sporting athletes to be household names and for them to be rugby players would be pretty cool.

"We just want to inspire the next generation."

