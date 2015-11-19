'We can do it' - French flanker credits Richie McCaw inspiration ahead of second Test with All Blacks

 

France flanker Kelian Galletier is crediting legendary former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw with inspiring him, heading into this weekend's second Test match in Wellington.

The All Blacks legend somehow managed to come up with an answer to one very difficult question.

Richie McCaw.

Source: Getty

Having lost the opening match of the three-Test series 52-11 in Auckland last week, France head into tomorrow's clash needing a victory to keep the series alive.

Speaking to media yesterday, Galletier revealed he's drawing inspiration from the double-World Cup winning captain, having watched McCaw's Chasing Great documentary.

"I watched a documentary on Richie McCaw and he said in it all of the time he's thinking about how he can win," Galletier said.

"I think psychology is really important in sport. If we believe we can win and take from everything around us, then maybe we can do it.

"So I believe in that, mentally it's important to start a game thinking about winning and then do all we can to make that happen."

Galletier will start tomorrow night's clash in Wellington, with France opting for a new look loose forward trio to try and claw their way back into the series.

