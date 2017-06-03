 

'We bought an exciting side out' - Blues CEO defends weakened side in squeaky win over Reds

Michael Redman spoke to 1 NEWS about keeping his side fresh before taking on the Lions this week.
Source: 1 NEWS
Ranger made the most of his Super Rugby return in the opening minutes after setting Apia Park alight with some red-hot moves.
Source: SKY
The Blues escaped the first ever Super Rugby game in Samoa with a late win over the Reds after a sublime effort down the left.
Source: SKY

Blues

sport

00:30
1
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

America's Cup recap: Flying Team NZ climb to the top, Oracle suffer another loss to Artemis Racing

00:27
2
Team NZ's Burling held his ground and kept tight lipped when pressed for team details.

'That's something a few people would like to know, mate' - Burling shuts down reporter when pressed about TNZ's secret playbook

00:30
3
Peter Burling looked as though he jumped the gun but timed his run to perfection.

Watch: Perfect start! Classy Team New Zealand boost past Dean Barker's Team Japan

00:30
4
Watch: Relentless Team NZ pull off commanding win and end Team France's America's Cup campaign

5
Matt Todd of the Crusaders is tackled by Phil Burleigh of the Highlanders with Ryan Crotty in support during the Investec Super Rugby game between Crusaders v Highlanders at AMI Stadium, Christchurch. 12 July 2014 Photo: Joseph Johnson/www.photosport.co.nz

LIVE: Crusaders look to keep perfect record against high flying Highlanders

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


00:30
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.


03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:21
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.


 
