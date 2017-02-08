 

'We apologised for underarm, you apologise for this!' Aussie commentator's hilarious response to listening device saga

Outspoken Australian rugby commentator Peter FitzSimons has jokingly demanded an apology from New Zealand Rugby after the latest developments in the "bug gate" saga.

Yesterday it was revealed that the alleged culprit behind the placement of a listening device in the All Blacks hotel before the first Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney last year was part of the New Zealand security set-up.

"It's blown up in their All Black faces - now all red faces," FitzSimons told 1 NEWS tongue-in-cheek.

FitzSimons was unhappy with previous allegations from outside the All Blacks that the bug was intended as a method of surveillance for Australia to gain an advantage ahead of the Test which the All Blacks would go on to win 42-8.

