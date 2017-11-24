'We all want to win, obviously' – All Blacks out to preserve unbeaten run against Wales

Ahead of this week's Test in Cardiff, All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says his side are determined to hold on to their unbeaten run over Wales.

In the 33 Tests between the two sides, Wales have won just three matches in their history against the All Blacks, with the last coming in a 13-8 victory in 1953.

Speaking to media this morning, Hansen says that Wales are close to breaking their long time losing run against his side.

"History's a little bit like a drought, every day you're one closer to it raining - so every year they'll be one closer to winning a game," he says.

"For us, we don't talk about winning or losing, we talk about preparing."