'We all need to adapt' - Tana Umaga backs rugby's new tackling laws

Blues coach Tana Umaga has backed the controversial new tackling laws implemented in global rugby.

The new rules give referees greater power in dealing with tackles that are deemed too high, and subsequently dangerous.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB, Umaga threw his support behind the new laws.

"We understand why the changes have come into play, with the studies on concussions and the head injuries the game has had," Umaga said.

"So we totally understand and agree with the line that is being taken. But as always, it's about what is going to happen from here."

The new laws have already been implemented in the northern hemisphere, with mixed feedback coming as a result.

However, Umaga believes players have a responsibility to conform to the new changes in order to aid match officials.

"Players will have to go lower. We've already started that with our players of trying to get them into a mindset of going lower."