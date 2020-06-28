TODAY |

'We all miss rugby' - What Prince Harry misses while living in LA amid Covid-19

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Prince Harry has featured in a video admitting he misses rugby.

Source: Instagram/England Rugby

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently living in LA with wife Meghan and their son Archie, stepped back from royal duties in March.

The 35-year-old appeared in an England Rugby video alongside the games big names including former English rugby player Jonny Wilkinson and Australian rugby coach Eddie Jones – thanking rugby clubs for their efforts during the pandemic since the sport stopped on March 20 due to Covid-19.

The Prince appears to be filmed in a garden confessing: "We all miss rugby ... but it hasn’t taken away our spirit."

The video campaign from England Rugby recognises club members, players and supporters for playing their part during lockdown.

Many clubrooms turned into food drop-off centres where meals are prepared, cooked and delivered to NHS workers, care homes and the vulnerable.

While no dates have been set for clubs to reopen, Premiership Rugby is aiming to resume in August with Premiership and European finals pencilled in for October.

Despite resigning from royal duties the Prince remains the patron of Rugby Football Union.

Rugby
Royalty
Coronavirus Pandemic
Daniel Faitaua
