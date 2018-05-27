'We all know where the nipples are' – Steve Hansen pleased with World Rugby's new tackle laws

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen is backing World Rugby's trial of new tackle laws, in a bid to reduce the number of concussions currently seen in the game.

After studies found that 76 per cent of rugby's head injuries come from tackles, World Rugby is implementing a trial policy during upcoming under-20s tournaments where a "below the nipple line" approach is being enforced, hoping to take players' heads out of the equation.

Speaking to media today, Hansen praised the approach, saying that it was necessary for player welfare in the long run.

"I think it's good," he said.

"I think it's better than below the shoulder, because there's quite a lot of games where you make the tackle and it doesn't look to be a bad tackle, but yet it's being penalised.