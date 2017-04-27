 

'We all know Akira is on the All Blacks' radar' - Blues skipper backs Ioane to replace injured Kaino

Blues skipper James Parsons is backing young loose forward Akira Ioane to step in against the Brumbies this weekend after Jerome Kaino was ruled out with injury.

The older Ioane brother has been named in the Blues side to face the Brumbies this weeked.
With Kaino sidelined for at least six weeks with a troublesome knee, young Ioane will step in at number eight, with Steven Luatua moving to the blindside.

Parsons today spoke highly of the older Ioane brother, adding that the 21-year old had a chance to impress against the Brumbies on Sunday in Canberra. 

"We all know Akira's on the All Blacks' radar," Parsons told 1 NEWS.

"He's very excited to get some good minutes on the park and step into some pretty big shoes."

Blues: Michael Collins, Matt Duffie, George Moala, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Piers Francis, Augustine Pulu, Akira Ioane, Blake Gibson, Steven Luatua, Scott Scrafton, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Charlie Faumuina, James Parsons (capt), Pauliasi Manu.

Reserves: Matt Moulds, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Sione Mafileo, Leighton Price, Murphy Taramai, Billy Guyton, Bryn Gatland, Melani Nanai.

The Blues and All Blacks loose forward faces up to six weeks on the side-lines with a troublesome knee.
