Wayne Smith's warning to future All Blacks coach about new rival Dave Rennie - 'He'll take no prisoners'

Kiwi coaching great Wayne Smith has sent a warning to the yet-to-be-selected All Blacks coach about his former pupil and new Wallabies coach Dave Rennie.

Smith worked alongside Rennie as an assistant and mentor at the Chiefs from 2012 to 2014, helping turn a side which finished bottom of the New Zealand conference in 2011 claim back-to-back Super Rugby titles in 2012 and 2013.

Now the former All Blacks assistant coach is warning Rennie could do the same for the Wallabies after their quarter-final exit from this year's World Cup under departing coach Michael Cheika.

"He will be relentless in his pursuit of excellence and expects all around him to be the same," Smith told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"He'll take no prisoners in this regard. 'Rens' expects loyalty and trust then gives it back in spades."

Smith also expects Rennie's roots to play a big part in his approach to the team.

"Rens will want the team to connect with their past and the community, to show gratitude, to build their grit and resilience," Smith said.

"He understands the need for huge personal meaning as part of a winning mindset. Being of Rarotongan heritage, he is a supporter of diversity and he stands up for his people and programme if he thinks it's right."

However, Smith also sent a warning to Rennie's new boss, Raelene Castle, after her fallout with Cheika in Japan surfaced recently.

"He's prepared to put himself in the gun sights of those above him to fight for what he thinks is right."