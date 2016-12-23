 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Wayne Bennett backs more US Tests after disruption-free travel, says rugby league will die soon without 'global view'

share

Source:

AAP

The nightmare ordeal of New Zealand's players in the United States has not stopped Wayne Bennett from issuing an ultimatum - rugby league must take a "global view" or it will die in 15 years.

England head coach Wayne Bennett during a captain's run.

Source: Photosport

While the Bennett-coached England had a seamless return from Sunday's Denver Test against New Zealand, the Kiwis weren't so lucky with players such as Martin Taupau enduring four days of flight delays before finally getting back to Australia.

A number of NRL teams were even unsure if their Kiwi players would be available for this week's round with Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy critical of the Test's timing after admitting he had no idea about forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona's whereabouts.

But Bennett believed it could have all been avoided if the NRL had worked together with the Rugby League International Federation over scheduling.

And the Broncos master coach insisted it was still up to NRL clubs to support the international game by ensuring all their players were available for Tests.

New Zealand fielded a second string side in Denver due to late retirements, injuries and the unavailability of the likes of stars Shaun Johnson.

"The game works against the game. We didn't all get on board with it," Bennett said of the Denver Test.

"We have had situations that could have been avoided with scheduling and all that sort of stuff.

"People who run the game have to run the whole of the game so we are all on the same page not the NRL tugging somewhere and the international game trying to tug somewhere else."

Bennett said the game must explore its options in the US including a proposed NRL 2019 season kick-off in America - or else.

"If we don't have a global sport we are not going to have rugby league in 15 years, I tell you now," he said.

"We will just have a little game of rugby league played in two states.

"We have taken an Australia-wide view now we have to take a global view because it is a great product."

Bennett was pleased with the 20,000 crowd for the Denver Test but warned if the game didn't follow up the US visit, it would have been a "waste of time".

"The first (US visit) was State of Origin in 1987," he said.

"It doesn't have to be an Origin game (played in the US) we just need some sort of continuity.

"It's a huge country over there and they love the body contact. If we get one or two per cent of their population interested in what we are doing, it would be huge for us."

For the record, Bennett didn't have any travel dramas in the US.

"We were back in Sydney by 7am Monday morning. We beat the (Queensland) Origin players home (from Sydney) by two hours," he smiled.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Sonny Bill Williams.

Sonny Bill Williams welcomes his first baby boy into the world

00:19
2
Telemundo suspended Janice Bencosme and James Tahhan for their reaction to Germany's shock loss to South Korea.

Watch: TV presenters in Mexico suspended for making racist gesture aimed at South Korean football team

00:25
3
The Tall Blacks got their night off to an intimidating start before demolishing Hong Kong 124-65.

Watch: Tall Blacks make court shake with fearsome haka before World Cup qualifier

04:09
4
The 1 NEWS Sport team break down this week's Super Rugby round 17 action.

Super Rugby Round 17 picks: A high-stakes derby in Fiji and one last chance for the Blues to give Jerome a fitting farewell

00:16
5
Taniela Tupou showed off his rare speed at training session at Eden Park last night ahead of his side’s Blues clash.

Video: Tongan Thor cuts loose down the sideline at Reds training, pulls out goose step


Police car generic.

Guns, drugs, cash and stolen property found at Whanganui address with gang ties

Two men have been arrested after police executed a search warrant.

00:17
The nurses’ union and DHBs will meet today in Wellington.

Nurses withdraw strike action over pay and work conditions scheduled for next Thursday

The move comes after a revised offer from the District Health Boards to the New Zealand Nurses Union.

Wally Haumaha appointed Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Police Commissioner issues apology for comments made about Louise Nicholas rape case in 2004

Willy Haumaha was appointed Deputy Commissioner by Police Minister Stuart Nash last month.

00:42
Senior Constable Dion Masters talks about the pursuit at Shipwreck Bay.

Watch: Cop pursues wanted man during 'slowest pursuit' over rocks at Far North beach

Senior Constable Dion Masters says he's been copping a fair bit of flak from his colleagues after the incident in which the suspect got away - and he got a flat tyre.


Chozyn Koroheke's murderer sentenced to life in jail

Turiarangi Tai had denied murdering Ms Koroheke, but was found guilty in March of shooting and killing her with a 12-gauge double-barrelled shotgun.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 