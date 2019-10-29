Wayne Barnes to referee All Blacks-Wales bronze medal match

World Rugby have announced the refereeing appointments for this weekend's final two fixtures of the Rugby World Cup, with a familiar duo taking charge of both matches.

French referee Jerome Garces will officiate the World Cup final between England and South Africa on Saturday night, assisted by Kiwi Ben O'Keefe, and countryman Romain Poite.

Meanwhile, Kiwi fans may be irked by the appointment of England's Wayne Barnes for the third placed playoff between the All Blacks and Wales in Tokyo on Friday night.