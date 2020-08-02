'What a way to finish' - Blues hoping for Super Rugby Aotearoa showdown with Crusaders at Eden Park

The Blues are will be cheering for the Highlanders this Sunday as they look to keep their slim Super Rugby title hopes alive.

After dispatching the southerners in Dunedin last night, the Blues now need the Highlanders to do them a favour against the Crusaders.

If the Highlanders' win against the Crusaders on Sunday will set up a virtual final between the Auckland and Canterbury teams.

The competition leading Crusaders are just a win away from the Super Rugby Aotearoa title with the Blues two points behind them.

Blues Coach Leon Macdonald said a shootout for the title on the final day of competition would be a fitting end.

“What a way to finish and hopefully, we get another big crowd like we did against the Hurricanes. A sold out Eden Park would be amazing against the Crusaders.”

“I know our guys are looking forward to it and the Crusaders will be looking forward to that game as well.”

Despite having a bye this week, MacDonald jokingly said there’ll be no days off.

“No week off ... we will go into work on Monday morning at 6:30am getting ready for the Crusaders.”

Even if the Blues do miss out on the title, they’ll at least have the Gordon Hunter Memorial trophy to put in the cabinet.