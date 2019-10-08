Waterboy Beauden Barrett reveals advice for younger brother Jordie

All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett was happy to lend a hand to younger brother Jordie, running the drinks and offering support during his side's 71-9 victory over Namibia on Saturday.

With both Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga rested for last weekend's win in Tokyo, younger brother Jordie was awarded with his first start in the number 10 jersey for the All Blacks, usually utilised at fullback or on the wing.

Left out of the playing 23 altogether, Beauden Barrett was handed the role of running both the drinks, as well as the kicking tee for his younger sibling.

As Jordie missed his first two shots at goal, Beauden took on another on-field role - big brother. That support saw Jordie land eight of his final nine attempts.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Speaking to media in Tokyo yesterday, Beauden revealed how he helped Jordie through the difficult part of taking the All Blacks' kicking duties.

"Hopefully most of it was constructive, and he got something out of it," Barrett said.

"It's just about keeping him calm and relaxed. A couple of suggestions here or there, but we're both just here to have fun.

"That's the sort of chat I like to hear when someone runs the tee on for me, just keeping it general, keeping me right in the moment, taking my mind off before I get into my process of the goal kick.

"We spoke about what he wanted from me, he said keep it pretty casual."

Overall, Beauden says that he was happy with the job Jordie did at first-five, having the best seat in the house to watch his younger brother prove his worth in another backline position.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"It was an experience I really enjoyed, I was super proud of him.

"Once I understood and expected not to be playing, I was stoked to get called up for the waterboy and run the tee out there.

"Steve [Hansen] said I went very well, so I'll take that."