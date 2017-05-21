Watch: 'You've gotta have a second five who looks like the Hulk!' - Vince Aso shares secret to try-scoring

 

Vince Aso may have just claimed the Hurricanes' franchise record for tries in a Super Rugby season after a hat-trick last night against the Cheetahs, but the try-scoring machine is praising his midfield partner-in-crime for the accolade.

Aso has the most tries in a Super Rugby season by a Hurricanes player, but he believes his success comes from fellow midfielder Ngani Laumape.
The Hurricanes outside centre scored three tries last night in the Hurricanes' 61-7 demolition of the South African side with two long range second half tries set up by second five Ngani Laumape.

It's an action that doesn't go amiss.

"I don't know what the secret [to try-scoring] is," Aso said.

The Hurricanes' dynamic duo continue to stamp their mark as the new superstar midfielders of Wellington.
"All I know is you've gotta have a second five who looks like the Hulk and who runs over everyone!"

Aso surpassed Tana Umaga's single season try-scoring record with the Hurricanes with his 13th try - the 12-try benchmark standing since 1997.

Hurricanes

