Watch: 'You've gotta have a second five who looks like the Hulk!' - Vince Aso shares secret to try-scoring

Vince Aso may have just claimed the Hurricanes' franchise record for tries in a Super Rugby season after a hat-trick last night against the Cheetahs, but the try-scoring machine is praising his midfield partner-in-crime for the accolade.

The Hurricanes outside centre scored three tries last night in the Hurricanes' 61-7 demolition of the South African side with two long range second half tries set up by second five Ngani Laumape.

It's an action that doesn't go amiss.

"I don't know what the secret [to try-scoring] is," Aso said.

"All I know is you've gotta have a second five who looks like the Hulk and who runs over everyone!"