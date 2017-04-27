Watch: 'You go here, I'll go there' - relaxed Blues stars Akira Ioane, Luatua show off sharp NFL moves at hit-out

Source:
Blues stars Akira Ioane, Steven Luatua and Melani Nanai could be eyeing up a lucrative switch to the NFL, if today's training session is any indication.
With Ioane playing the role of quarterback, Nanai as receiver and Luatua defending, the three ran several plays to end what was a solid morning in preparation for the trip to Canberra to take on the Brumbies on Sunday.
The trio appeared to be having such a good time of it, that more and more Blues players started to join in the longer it went on.
