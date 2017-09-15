Watch: 'You can't captain the side from the sin bin?' Springboks' leader shuts 1 NEWS reporter down with icy response

After Kane Hames got his own back yesterday, Springboks captain Eben Etzebeth followed suit in his side's media conference today.

When asked over his disciplinary record by 1 NEWS' Stephen Stuart, Etzebeth said: "It's hard to captain the side from the sin bin," showing he was more than up to the challenge of defending himself.

"It's funny, only one yellow card in 60 Tests," Etzebeth began lightly.

"I won't be in the sin bin that much!"