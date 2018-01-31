Watch: Wrecking ball Nemani Nadolo bowls through French Top 14 defenders on way to game-winning try

Source:
Nemani Nadolo continues to terrify defenders near the chalk after rumbling his way over for a game-winning try in the latest round of the French Top 14 competition.
The former Crusaders back bowled through two defenders in the final minute to score, giving Montpellier a crucial 30-29 win over Clermont yesterday.
The Fijian wrecking ball ran onto a pass off the tuck with less than five metres to go before reaching out to score just right of the posts.
The win keeps Montpellier at the top of the table, one point clear of La Rochelle and Racing 92.
