Watch: 'We're on a roll' – Lions fans confident of victory as sea of red descends on Auckland

A sea of red has descended on the Auckland CBD ahead of the much anticipated first test between the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park tonight.

More than 20,000 Lions supporters are estimated to be in town for the match and they're backing their boys to do the business.

"Absolutely we're gonna win it, we're on a roll," one confident fan said.

"2-1 we are going to take the series, you heard it here first" said another.