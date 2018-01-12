 

Watch: Welsh club claim to have 'best try that has ever been scored'

Welsh club Aberyswyth AFC are claiming to have produced the best try ever seen in the history of grassroots rugby, comparing their effort to Gareth Edwards' masterpiece against the All Blacks in 1973.

Aberystwyth RFC's effort against Gowerton is being compared to Gareth Edwards' 1973 try against NZ.
Source: Twitter/Aberystwyth RFC

Playing in the Welsh National League One West division against Gowerton, Aberyswyth manage to turn the ball over on their own tryline, before launching a length of the field counter-attack.

Moving from the right to the left, with nearly every member of the team touching the ball, halfback Ifan Thomas goes over in the corner to score, in a hauntingly similar passage of play to Edwards' effort in Cardiff for the Barbarians all those years ago.

In fact, the play was so similar, that Aberyswyth managed to dub the audio from the Barbarians' 23-11 win over the footage of Thomas' try, with the match up uncanny.

For the record though, Thomas' brilliant try would go down in vain, with Aberyswyth falling 19-14 to Gowerton at fulltime.

