Watch: Wellington red card not SBW's first brush with the law - check out this reckless hit from 2008

Sonny Bill Williams may have copped a red card for his shoulder charge tackle on British and Irish Lions winger Anthony Watson on Saturday, but New Zealand's star midfielder got off a little lighter for a similar hit back in 2008.

Playing his first game of rugby union for Toulon, having walked away from the NRL and the Bulldogs, Williams was shown a yellow card for this shoulder hit in a French pre-season match.

However, given he'd just switched from rugby league - where use of the shoulder was allowed at the time - we're a little more inclined to forgive him for this one.