Watch: Welcome to New Zealand! Lions lock flattened in monster tackle by Provincial Barbarians hooker

The British and Irish Lions will be relieved, avoiding an embarrassing first up loss in their tour opener against the Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei.
Lions lock Alun Wyn Jones will be one feeling the effects of the match tomorrow, after this hit from Andrew Makalio.
Commentators were stunned as the 110 Test Welsh veteran was laid flat on his back by the charging hooker.
Luckily, Wyn Jones will feel a little relieved that he can at least say he was on the winning side, with the Lions taking the match 13-7.
