 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Watch: Welcome to New Zealand! Lions lock flattened in monster tackle by Provincial Barbarians hooker

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The British and Irish Lions will be relieved, avoiding an embarrassing first up loss in their tour opener against the Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei.

Alun Wyn Jones may have over 100 caps for Wales, but the Lions' lock was no match for Andrew Makalio.
Source: SKY

Lions lock Alun Wyn Jones will be one feeling the effects of the match tomorrow, after this hit from Andrew Makalio.

Commentators were stunned as the 110 Test Welsh veteran was laid flat on his back by the charging hooker.

Luckily, Wyn Jones will feel a little relieved that he can at least say he was on the winning side, with the Lions taking the match 13-7.

Anthony Watson managed to pick up his side's first five-pointer against the Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei.
Source: SKY
Barbarians captain Sam Anderson-Heather crossed over for the first try of the tour against the Lions in Whangarei.
Source: SKY

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Anthony Watson managed to pick up his side's first five-pointer against the Provincial Barbarians in Whangarei.

Watch: Uninspiring Lions claim edgy first up win over spirited Provincial Barbarians


00:30
2
Sekope Kepu held off the Chiefs fullback in this unreal sprint to score for the Waratahs in Hamilton.

Watch: Did Damian McKenzie just blow his All Blacks chance? Waratahs prop holds off Chiefs star in 60m dash to score

00:30
3
Mitch Hunt scored well after the siren to earn his side a 25-22 victory to keep their unbeaten run alive.

Watch: Crusaders steal victory over Highlanders with extra time drop goal

00:30
4
Mitch Hunt scored well after the siren to earn his side a 25-22 victory to keep their unbeaten run alive.

Watch: Christchurch erupts as last minute drop goal hands Crusaders win over Highlanders

00:29
5
The Highlanders' skipper left the field shortly into the second half against the Crusaders.

Watch: Oh no! All Blacks worst nightmare comes true as Ben Smith fails concussion test

00:22
Her 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.

'Everyone was pretty upset' - 62-year-old New Zealand woman dies after boat collision in Bermuda, local man arrested

The woman's 69-year-old husband received serious injuries.


00:30
Team NZ finished the day on top of the Louis Vuitton ladder after winning two from two races in Bermuda.

Watch: Team NZ on top after back-to-back wins, unpredictable Artemis Racing topple Oracle again

Team NZ won both their races and are now on top of the standings after day seven of the America's Cup qualifiers in Bermuda.


03:11
Emmanuel Macron urged engineers and innovators disappointed with Donald Trump’s decision to come to France and work there.

'Make our planet great again' - world leaders slam Trump for leaving Paris climate deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has told disaffected US engineers to come and work in France.

00:21
It's fair to say the PM’s strong suit isn’t dancing - but he can now add a Matai title to his name.

Watch: PM Bill English mistaken for John Key ...then shows off awkward dance moves after receiving Samoan title

The prime minister was given the Leuluaialiiotumua matai title in the village of Faleula where his wife Mary hails from.

Watch: Massive foils catapult Team NZ past bungling BAR, as Ben Ainslie screams at crew

In light winds, expected to be the norm from here, the Kiwis put on a master class. BAR ...not so much.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ