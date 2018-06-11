Watch: 'We love him' - Eric Rush pays tribute to 'great' Jonah Lomu at unveiling of All Blacks legend's headstone

Former All Blacks player Eric Rush made a touching tribute to All Blacks legend Jonah Lomu in Auckland today during his headstone unveiling.

Rush played alongside Lomu in the New Zealand Sevens side as well as the All Blacks.

The 53-year-old made a special speech to his former teammate saying people forget how great a player Lomu was.

"In the last three years I've watched the videos a few times and we forget how great he was as a rugby player," said Rush.

"He was a very unique rugby player and that is what we love him for but everybody here knows him off the rugby field as well and that’s why we are all here today.

"Just seen the tries he scored, people don't score those tries today."

Rush poked fun of his former teammates who were at the ceremony saying they all felt the force of Lomu when playing against him.

"Josh Kronfeld is here, he had a lot of impact from Jonah Lomu. Waisake Sotutu he had a lot of impact from Jonah Lomu and even Martin Stanley over here," he said.

"Luckily for us we played with more often than we played against him."