Watch: 'We knew there was talent but he's phenomenal' – Steve Hansen in awe of Rieko Ioane's ascension to rugby superstar

From the opening game of the New Zealand professional rugby season to the last, this has been Rieko Ioane's year.

The All Blacks coach said the 20-year-old started 2017 with a bang and never let up.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ioane capped a sensational 2017 with two tries in a man of the match display as the All Blacks beat Wales 33-18 in Cardiff.

It began in similar fashion, on February 24, when a then 19-year-old Ioane bagged a brilliant hat-trick for the Blues against the Melbourne Rebels in the competition's opening game.

In between times, his standards have rarely slipped.

Ioane was given the award by All Blacks teammate Beauden Barrett.
Source: World Rugby

It means dynamic left winger Ioane boards a flight to Monaco on Sunday morning where he will attend the World Rugby awards.

He is a shoo-in to win the breakthrough player prize, while victory in the main player category can't be ruled out either.

The humble Aucklander is expecting nothing and only had words of thanks for his All Blacks team-mates for his progress.

After initially being ruled out of the clash, Ioane shone in this morning's win.
Source: 1 NEWS

"I've definitely learned a lot. Being in this environment will do that for you," he said.

"If you chuck any of the wingers that are playing Super Rugby into this team, they'd do exactly the same thing.

"I'm pretty happy with how it all panned out and I'm just looking forward to 2018."

The All Blacks' wing is nominated for Player and Breakthrough Player of the Year.
Source: 1 NEWS

Making Ioane's form in Europe this month all the more remarkable is his double recovery - firstly from an early bout of the mumps and then from a shoulder joint injury which All Blacks management had said would rule him out of the Wales Test.

"It's been a pretty disrupted tour with everything that's been going on but I'm just happy that the medical team and the coaches kept faith in me.

"I couldn't lift my arm up after the game last Saturday.

"It was a bit touch of go, even towards the latter end of the week but it came through all right."

