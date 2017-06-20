Watch: 'We haven't b****** and moaned about it!' Stone-cold Warren Gatland defends highlighting 'blocking' tactic

Warren Gatland has come out firing to media in defence of his pleads for referees to remove the "blocking" tactics New Zealand teams have used when playing the British and Irish Lions, saying they haven't complained about the issue but simply got it addressed.

Gatland was questioned about how pleased he was that the Chiefs were penalised tonight during the Lions' 34-6 win for blocking having spoken to media and referees about it earlier this week.

But the Lions coach wasn't happy with how he was supposed to be "pleased" about an issue of cheating he simply wanted removed from the game.

"It's been frustrating for us that there's been subtle blocking and they're very good at it," he said.

"We haven't come out and b****** and moaned about everything... we haven't complained about that stuff. Sometimes those decisions happen, you've got to put up with some poor decisions or those things against you and just get on and look at the next game.

"But the referees have identified some of that and they picked up one of them tonight so hopefully that gets stamped out of the game."

Coach Gatland revealed the Lions have already raised the issue with officials ahead of the first Test against the All Blacks at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday.