Watch: That wasn't in the script! Provincial Barbarians strike to snatch halftime lead over Lions

The British and Irish Lions were given an almighty scare, just scraping past the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians in their tour opener at Toll Stadium, Whangarei.

The home side hit the lead early on, as captain Sam Anderson-Heather scored the first try of the tour.

The hooker picked up the ball and charged at the line, with the tourists unable to hold him back as the Barbarians took a 7-3 lead at the break.