Watch: Warren Gatland wary of wounded All Blacks – 'They're more dangerous than they're ever gonna be'

Despite a string of injuries to key first team players, the All Blacks are still a dangerous side to come up against, according to Wales coach Warren Gatland.

Wales come into this weekend's Test in Cardiff searching for their first win over the All Blacks in 64 years, a task made slightly easier with the news today that captain Kieran Read will miss the clash with a back injury.

However, Gatland says that regardless of the players on the pitch, the All Blacks will be difficult opponents for his side.

"People are saying things about the All Blacks at the moment, even someone asked me a question the other day - looking for a headline - are they vulnerable?" Gatland said.

"I don't think the All Blacks are ever vulnerable."