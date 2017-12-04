 

Watch: Wales' proud Kiwi star Hadleigh Parkes fights back tears after debut win

Wales' Kiwi centre Hadleigh Parkes struggled to contain the emotion after making his Test debut in his new side's 24-22 win over the Springboks in Cardiff yesterday.

Parkes made his first Test appearance in the 24-22 win in Cardiff.
Source: Wales Rugby Union

Parkes, 30, started at centre for Wales, crossing over for two tries on a memorable debut.

With Parkes' parents unable to attend the match, the centre was shown a personal message from friends and family after the match, wishing him all the best for the new chapter in his career.

"They're your best supporters, but they also keep you grounded as well," a visibly emotional Parkes said.

"I'm very thankful for that."

