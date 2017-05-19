Watch: Waisake Naholo's schoolboy brother causes absolute carnage, grabbing SIX tries in one half of rugby

Try-scoring appears to run in the Naholo genes, with Waisake's younger brother Kini bagging an incredible six tries for the Hastings Boys' High School 1st XV in their 106-7 victory over St Pats Town.

Kini Naholo, 18, crossed over six times in a first half rampage that saw Hastings lead 70-0 at half time.

The younger Naholo brother has shone for Hastings 1st XV this season, scoring a whopping 19 tries from a mere seven games.