Watch: Waisake Naholo's schoolboy brother causes absolute carnage, grabbing SIX tries in one half of rugby

Source:
Try-scoring appears to run in the Naholo genes, with Waisake's younger brother Kini bagging an incredible six tries for the Hastings Boys' High School 1st XV in their 106-7 victory over St Pats Town.
Kini Naholo, 18, crossed over six times in a first half rampage that saw Hastings lead 70-0 at half time.
The younger Naholo brother has shone for Hastings 1st XV this season, scoring a whopping 19 tries from a mere seven games.
If he continues this sort of form, then the All Blacks could one day have a Naholo on each wing - leaving defences shaking in their boots.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport