Watch: Waisake Naholo's little brother steamrolls five defenders to score solo stunner in Taranaki debut

A wiser NSW Waratahs side is ready for a "mountain" of a Super Rugby challenge under an emerging skipper who's happy to delegate to his teammates.



The Waratahs face the Lions in a Super Rugby semi-final between the Australian and South African conference winners in Johannesburg tomorrow morning.



Wallabies five-eighth Bernard Foley has put his stamp on the Tahs leadership since taking over from the injured Michael Hooper.



They have won three out of four under him and heeded his halftime exhortations last weekend to not die wondering, as they overhauled a 17-point deficit to beat the Highlanders.



He led by deed as much as word, amassing a personal best Super Rugby tally of 25 out of the Tahs 30-point total



Foley stressed the inclusive nature of his leadership, which includes encouraging other players to have their say.



"It's a learning process and I've really enjoyed the learning of what to do," Foley said.



"How to connect to the different players, but also in terms of how to encourage other players to take a lot of the load.



"There's so many great players in our side, guys with great experience and a wealth of knowledge.



"It's really about delegation and encouraging other guys to speak up because it's not a one-man band.



"I've enjoyed the position, but it's definitely not just me on my own, it's a lot of the other senior players just stepping up and encouraging guys."



Beaten in the five previous finals matches overseas, NSW will start underdogs at Ellis Park.



But Foley has urged them to embrace the hostile atmosphere they can expect and prop Sekope Kepu is also relishing the prospect of playing in the Lions' den.



"It's going to be a mountain of a challenge, but it doesn't get any better than playing in Johannesburg against a great Lions team," Kepu said.



Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson said his side was overpowered by the Lions when the South African side thumped them 29-0 in Sydney in April.



"I think we've improved as a team since that encounter," Gibson said.



"We're much more wiser in terms of what to expect from the Lions on the weekend.



"It's a great opportunity for us to do something that many people don't expect us to do.



"The odds are against us, but we're very comfortable with our position.

