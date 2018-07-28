 

Watch: Waisake Naholo's little brother steamrolls five defenders to score solo stunner in Taranaki debut

1 NEWS
Taranaki locked away the Log o' Wood for another week while discover a potential new star against Poverty Bay this afternoon with Kiniviliame Naholo making a massive impact early in today's Ranfurly Shield contest.

Naholo, younger brother of All Black Waisake, made his debut for Taranaki's senior side today in Tikorangi and managed to score the team's third try in just the seventh minute of the contest.

The 19-year-old received a wide skip pass on Poverty Bay's 22m and looked to score in the corner but with a sweeping defence coming his way, was made to work for the try.

Meli and Kini are quickly making a name for themselves in Taranaki premier club level with their impressive start in 2018. Source: 1 NEWS

After fending off the first defender, Naholo powered past three more before a fifth was too late to bring him down at the try line.

Taranaki went on to comfortably win the match, keeping the Ranfurly Shield with a 78-0 win to start their season.

Kiniviliame Naholo was unstoppable against Poverty Bay in today's Ranfurly Shield contest. Source: SKY
Rugby

A wiser NSW Waratahs side is ready for a "mountain" of a Super Rugby challenge under an emerging skipper who's happy to delegate to his teammates.

The Waratahs face the Lions in a Super Rugby semi-final between the Australian and South African conference winners in Johannesburg tomorrow morning.

Wallabies five-eighth Bernard Foley has put his stamp on the Tahs leadership since taking over from the injured Michael Hooper.

They have won three out of four under him and heeded his halftime exhortations last weekend to not die wondering, as they overhauled a 17-point deficit to beat the Highlanders.

He led by deed as much as word, amassing a personal best Super Rugby tally of 25 out of the Tahs 30-point total

Foley stressed the inclusive nature of his leadership, which includes encouraging other players to have their say.

"It's a learning process and I've really enjoyed the learning of what to do," Foley said.

"How to connect to the different players, but also in terms of how to encourage other players to take a lot of the load.

"There's so many great players in our side, guys with great experience and a wealth of knowledge.

"It's really about delegation and encouraging other guys to speak up because it's not a one-man band.

"I've enjoyed the position, but it's definitely not just me on my own, it's a lot of the other senior players just stepping up and encouraging guys."

Beaten in the five previous finals matches overseas, NSW will start underdogs at Ellis Park.

But Foley has urged them to embrace the hostile atmosphere they can expect and prop Sekope Kepu is also relishing the prospect of playing in the Lions' den.

"It's going to be a mountain of a challenge, but it doesn't get any better than playing in Johannesburg against a great Lions team," Kepu said.

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson said his side was overpowered by the Lions when the South African side thumped them 29-0 in Sydney in April.

"I think we've improved as a team since that encounter," Gibson said.

"We're much more wiser in terms of what to expect from the Lions on the weekend.

"It's a great opportunity for us to do something that many people don't expect us to do.

"The odds are against us, but we're very comfortable with our position.

"We believe we can win the game if we execute our game plan."

Bernard Foley. 2017 Melbourne Rebels v NSW Waratahs. Super Rugby round 5 match. AAMI Park, Melbourne on Saturday 24 March 2017. Photo Clay Cross / photosport.nz
Bernard Foley Source: Photosport
1 NEWS
Rugby
Kiwis in Action Today
Sevens

Hamilton Girls' High school are helping create the next generation of rugby sevens world champions – one "gangster long pass" at a time.

The secondary school is contributing a trio of talented players to the New Zealand Under 18s Sevens team headed to the Youth Olympics later this year.

Montessa Tairakena, Jazmin Hotham and Arorangi Tauranga were all selected for the October event in Argentina where they hope to complete the shared goal of emulating the skills and triumphs of the Black Ferns Sevens.

Their school coach, deputy principal Sharleen Nathan, says they have what it takes.

"They have got talent oozing out of them."

After their World Cup win, the team is heading home and can’t wait to share their silverware with NZ. Source: 1 NEWS

Hotham says seeing her heroes reach their goals in places such as the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and more recently San Francisco at the World Cup motivates her more.

"Their achievements just drive you to want to be part of them."

More importantly though, the deputy head girl could soon line up alongside them having already secured a training contract with the team.

She could even link up with an old schoolmate again.

"Tinika Willetson, she was a previous student two years ago at Hamilton Girls' High," Hotham said of the recently crowned world champion.

"She has been my role model, my inspiration since I came to this school."

And if that wasn't enough, there's also her former math teacher, Shakira Baker, who also earned gold in San Francisco.

"[She was] my math teacher in year 10… that’s probably the best year I achieved in math."

Hamilton Girls' High won the most recent secondary schools national title to put their fourth such trophy away in the cabinet.

But Tauranga says it's not just the winning feeling that makes her take the field.

"I'm super proud to wear the Girls' High uniform."

Seven Sharp’s Michael Holland went along to meet the rising stars. Source: Seven Sharp
