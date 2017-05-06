Watch: Waisake Naholo breaks Cheetahs' hearts with unbelievable match-winning try for Highlanders

The Highlanders left it late overcoming the Cheetahs 45-41 in Bloemfontein, South Africa this morning thanks to a late try by star winger Waisake Naholo.

With only two minutes left on the clock the Highlanders marched their way up field and got the ball out wide to All Blacks winger Naholo who crossed over the tryline to score on the fulltime siren.

Trailing 41-24 in the final ten minutes of the match, the Highlanders showed great heart to score three quick tries to cement an upset win over the hosts.