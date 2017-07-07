Watch: Waisake Naholo and Malakai Fekitoa melt as a proud SBW shows off his adorable daughter Aisha at captain's run

Source:
Despite missing a four week ban ruling Sonny Bill Williams out of the do or die Test series showdown with the British and Irish Lions, Williams will be in good company come game time.
This afternoon he brought his adorable daughter Aisha to the captain's run at Eden Park, surely a sign the little one will be under the big second-five's arm as they watch one of the All Blacks' biggest Test matches in recent memory.
Sonny Bill Williams was suspended for tomorrow's Test after a no arms tackle on Lions winger Anthony Watson early on during the second Test in Wellington.
