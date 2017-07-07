 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Watch: Waisake Naholo and Malakai Fekitoa melt as a proud SBW shows off his adorable daughter Aisha at captain's run

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Despite missing a four week ban ruling Sonny Bill Williams out of the do or die Test series showdown with the British and Irish Lions, Williams will be in good company come game time.

The All Blacks will be without their superstar second-five for tomorrow's Lions showdown.
Source: 1 NEWS

This afternoon he brought his adorable daughter Aisha to the captain's run at Eden Park, surely a sign the little one will be under the big second-five's arm as they watch one of the All Blacks' biggest Test matches in recent memory.

Sonny Bill Williams was suspended for tomorrow's Test after a no arms tackle on Lions winger Anthony Watson early on during the second Test in Wellington.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:16
1
The All Blacks will be without their superstar second-five for tomorrow's Lions showdown.

Watch: Waisake Naholo and Malakai Fekitoa melt as a proud SBW shows off his adorable daughter Aisha at captain's run

00:44
2
The ABs skipper and his predecessor were on hand as Team NZ's helmsman turned out at Eden Park.

Watch: Rugby royalty Kieran Read and Richie McCaw onboard as Peter Burling warmly received at All Blacks captain's run

00:33
3
Hurrell left Beau Ryan and Paul Vautin utterly bemused on The Footy Show.

'I stuff it up' - former Warrior Konrad Hurrell leaves Footy Show hosts in stitches after botching joke

00:31
4
The All Blacks capatin said both players were tremendouly talented.

'I've got all confidence in those boys' - Kieran Read says Lions pressure won't affect Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett

00:42
5
Shag didn't want to be brought into a debate over whether the referee's had been looking closely enough at off the ball incidents.

Steve Hansen gives Andrew Saville hilarious telling off as the reporter questions him about his opinion on Lions series' refereeing

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:10
The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.

Two students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

The North Shore school has referred the fight to police after the pair fought for one minute.


03:15
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.


03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

The council is at the forefront of the crusade and is even offering tours of rubbish dumps.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ