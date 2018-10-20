 

Watch: Waikato winger blitzes Northland for four tries in Mitre 10 Cup Championship final

1 NEWS
Rugby

An individual performance for the ages from winger Sevu Reece has seen Waikato storm into the Mitre 10 Cup Championship final, defeating Northland 48-26 in Hamilton.

After missing his side’s Ranfurly Shield loss to Otago last week, Reece returned to the Waikato side in style, scoring four tries as his side booked their spot in next week’s Championship final.

Reece’s first try came at the end of the first half, latching onto a smart offload from Matthew Lansdown to score in the corner.

After the break though, the 21-year old hit top gear, grabbing his second try with an athletic dive into the corner.

A smart intercept try gave Reece his hat-trick, before latching onto a pass from first-five Fletcher Smith to score his fourth.

To their credit, Northland would muster a late fightback, but the damage was already done by Reece, with Waikato taking a comfortable win in front of their home fans.

Waikato will have the chance to win promotion back to the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership, facing off against either Hawke's Bay or Otago in next week's final.

Sevu Reece tore the Taniwha apart in his side's 48-26 win. Source: SKY
